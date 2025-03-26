Green River, Rock Springs Set for Key Matchups Against Star Valley

GREEN RIVER — After strong starts to the season, the Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers soccer teams will look to continue their momentum this week as they take on conference foe Star Valley.

Rock Springs Hosts Star Valley on Thursday

Rock Springs will be the first to face the Braves, hosting Star Valley on Thursday. The Lady Tigers (1-1) kick off at 4 p.m., followed by the Tigers’ boys’ team (2-0) at 6 p.m.

The Rock Springs girls are coming off a solid defensive performance in a 2-0 win over Evanston after dropping a close 1-0 match in Riverton. They will look to capitalize on a struggling Star Valley squad that enters the early season matchup 0-2 on the year.

For the Rock Springs boys, defense has been a strength, allowing just one goal in two games while outscoring opponents 9-1. The Tigers will aim to contain a Star Valley team that sits at 1-1 after splitting its first two games.

Green River Welcomes Star Valley on Saturday

Green River will take its turn against Star Valley on Saturday, hosting the Braves with the girls’ match set for 11 a.m. and the boys following at 1 p.m.

The Lady Wolves (2-0) have been electric offensively, led by Isa Vasco, who has already scored 12 goals in just two games. After outscoring their opponents 14-1 last week, they will look to continue their dominance against a Star Valley team searching for its first win.

The Green River boys (2-0) have also impressed, scoring 12 goals across two games while allowing just three. Behind standout performances from Braxton Doak and Gavin Mares, the Wolves will try to stay unbeaten against a Star Valley squad looking to rebound from its early-season split.