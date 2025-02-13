Green River, Rock Springs Set for Key Matchups as Season Winds Down

SWEETWATER COUNTY — With the basketball season nearing its final weeks, Green River and Rock Springs are gearing up for crucial home games, including Green River’s Senior Night on Saturday. TRN Media will be broadcasting and live-streaming all matchups.

Green River Hosts Evanston, Senior Night Set for Saturday

The Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves will be at home for back-to-back games this week, starting Thursday against Evanston before celebrating Senior Night against Riverton on Saturday.

The Lady Wolves (11-6, 2-1) will tip off Thursday at 6 p.m. against Evanston, looking to extend their strong season and hold their place among the top teams in 4A. The Wolves (5-11, 0-3) will follow at 7:30 p.m., hoping to build off their recent win over Jackson and find their rhythm before the final stretch.

Saturday’s matchup against Riverton will be an emotional one as Green River honors its senior players. The Lady Wolves take the court at 2 p.m., followed by the boys at 3:30 p.m.

You can listen to all the Green River games on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. You can also watch our free HD video live-stream on TRN Sports on YouTube and The Radio Network’s Facebook page.

Rock Springs Hosts Evanston Saturday

After facing Riverton on Tuesday, the Rock Springs Tigers will have just one more set of games this week as they welcome Evanston to town on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers (2-13, 0-4) will look to pick up another home victory after defeating Jackson last week when they tip off at 3 p.m., while the Tigers (8-7, 4-0) will aim to continue their impressive conference play when they take the floor at 4:30 p.m.

You can listen to the Rock Springs game on KZWB 97.9 FM or you can check out the live streams on the same platforms provided above.