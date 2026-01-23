Green River, Rock Springs Set for State Spirit Competition in Casper

CASPER — Sweetwater County will once again be well represented on the state stage when Green River High School and Rock Springs High School travel to Casper for the 2025–26 WHSAA State Spirit Competition on Friday, Jan. 23, at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Competition is scheduled to begin at noon, with Green River opening the day for local teams in the 4A Jazz division at 12:04 p.m. Rock Springs will follow shortly after with its own 4A Jazz performance at 12:28 p.m.

Both programs will compete across multiple divisions throughout the afternoon and evening. Rock Springs is slated to take the floor for 4A Hip Hop at 1:52 p.m., followed by Green River’s 4A Hip Hop performance at 2:16 p.m. The Tigers will then compete in the 4A Gameday division at 3:12 p.m., with Green River’s 4A Gameday Mat performance set for 3:36 p.m.

Rock Springs will close out its day late in the evening, competing in the 4A All-Girl Mat division at 6:32 p.m., one of the final performances of the competition. The event is expected to conclude around 7 p.m.

Last season, Green River and Rock Springs combined for a historic showing at the state meet, sweeping every 4A division and solidifying Sweetwater County’s reputation as a powerhouse in Wyoming spirit competition. That success sets the stage for another highly anticipated appearance from both programs in Casper.

The State Spirit Competition brings together teams from across Wyoming, with performances judged on execution, precision, and overall presentation. With full schedules and a proven track record, Green River and Rock Springs will look to make another strong statement when they take the mat Friday