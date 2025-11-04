Green River, Rock Springs Set for State Swimming Championships in Laramie

LARAMIE — The Wyoming High School Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships return to the Laramie Aquatics Facility this weekend, marking the final competition of the fall season for Green River and Rock Springs.

The three-day meet begins Thursday and runs through Saturday, with Class 4A events, featuring both Green River and Rock Springs, set for Thursday and Friday. Class 3A competition follows on Friday and Saturday.

Laramie enters as the defending 4A champion, having won seven of the past eight titles, while Lander dominated 3A last year and remains the heavy favorite to repeat. Cheyenne Central is considered the frontrunner to challenge Laramie for this year’s 4A crown.

Green River will look to build on its strong tradition at state after several standout performances last season. The Lady Wolves return multiple defending event champions, including senior Tavia Arnell, who captured titles in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Green River also won both the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay in 2024, giving the team solid momentum heading into this year’s meet.

Arnell has carried that success into her senior season, winning multiple events throughout the fall and finishing first overall in the Gillette Pentathlon earlier this year. She will once again anchor Green River’s relays and lead a roster that has shown strong depth and growth in sprint and stroke events.

For Rock Springs, the focus will be on continuing steady improvement and representing well in a deep 4A field. The Lady Tigers have been led by standout performances from Zoe Schmidt, who won two individual events at the Rawlins Pre-Invite earlier this season, along with Kaylee Moore, whose strength in the breaststroke has made her a consistent contributor in both individual and relay events.

With both programs sending qualified swimmers to Laramie, the weekend promises competitive heats and fast times across the board.

The Class 4A schedule begins Friday with diving preliminaries and semifinals at 2 p.m., followed by swimming preliminaries at approximately 4 p.m. All event finals will take place Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

Green River and Rock Springs will both aim to close out the season strong against the state’s best, with several athletes eyeing podium finishes and personal-best times as they cap off their 2025 campaigns.