Green River, Rock Springs Set for Tennis Rivalry Clash

GREEN RIVER — The courts at Green River High School will take center stage Tuesday afternoon as the Wolves host rival Rock Springs in a 4 p.m. tennis match.

Both squads are coming off a busy opening weekend that saw them face Kelly Walsh and Natrona County on the road, with Rock Springs also hosting Rawlins on Saturday. Green River split its matches against Natrona while Rock Springs swept Rawlins.

The Tigers and Wolves will now turn their attention to one another in a Sweetwater County rivalry that regularly delivers competitive play and momentum-shifting matches.

With the season still in its early stages, both programs will look to sharpen their lineups and build confidence against familiar competition. The results could also provide a key measuring stick as the teams head deeper into their fall schedules.