Green River, Rock Springs Set for Tough Softball Matchups This Weekend

SWEETWATER COUNTY — After a mixed start to the 2025 softball season, the Green River Lady Wolves and Rock Springs Lady Tigers are preparing for key matchups this weekend as they continue conference and non-conference play at home.

Green River (2-2) will host Cheyenne East on Friday for a 3:30 p.m. conference game, followed by a non-conference matchup. The Lady Wolves will then take on Cheyenne Central at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, with another non-conference game to follow. Meanwhile, Rock Springs (1-2-1) will face Cheyenne Central at home on Friday at 3:30 p.m. before a non-conference contest. The Lady Tigers will wrap up the weekend against Cheyenne East at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by another non-conference matchup.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Cheyenne East enters the weekend as a formidable opponent, boasting a perfect 4-0 record while maintaining a 0.00 ERA on the season. Cheyenne Central, at 3-1, features the second-highest team batting average in Wyoming, hitting .494 so far this year.

Fans can catch Friday’s conference games live via TRN Media. Rock Springs’ game will be streamed on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page with Keith Trujillo providing play-by-play coverage, while Green River’s game will be available on The Radio Network’s Facebook page, featuring commentary from Jayson Klepper.