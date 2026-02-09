Green River, Rock Springs Set Pool Records at 4A West Conference Swim Meet

CASPER — Green River and Rock Springs turned in a strong weekend at the Class 4A West Conference boys swimming and diving championships Friday and Saturday at Natrona County High School, highlighted by multiple event wins and pool records.

Green River finished third in the team standings with 210 points, while Rock Springs placed fifth with 156 points.

Green River’s Sam Dockter delivered one of the top swims of the championships by winning the 100 butterfly in 55.44 seconds. The time set a new pool record at Natrona County High School, according to meet information provided by the host school. Dockter also placed second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.79.

Rock Springs’ Koen Asper won both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle to lead the Tigers. Asper touched first in the 50 freestyle in 21.95 seconds, then followed with a victory in the 100 freestyle in 48.92 seconds.

Rock Springs closed the meet with a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay, posting a time of 3:26.92. The Tigers’ relay time set a new pool record. Green River finished second in the same event in 3:29.45, a time that also would have been good enough to set a pool record.

Both teams added several podium finishes and top-five results throughout the meet. Green River placed third in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:43.64. Mitchell Horn added a pair of podium finishes for the Wolves, taking third in the 50 freestyle in 22.84 and third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.08. Aiden Neher also finished third in the 100 butterfly in 56.71.

In diving, Green River’s Tieler Ballard placed third with a score of 389.20.

Rock Springs added a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:34.45. Bennett Bonsell placed third in the 100 freestyle in 51.78. Noah Ribordy recorded a fourth-place finish in the 500 freestyle in 5:28.69, while Vance Lauriski-Adams of Green River placed fourth in the 200 freestyle in 1:59.85.

Additional top-five finishes included Neher placing fifth in the 500 freestyle in 5:30.89 and Ribordy placing fifth in the 200 Yard Freestyle with 2:00.07.

Both schools now turn their attention to the Last Chance meet in Green River on Thursday and then to State Swimming on the 19th.