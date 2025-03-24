Green River, Rock Springs Soccer Teams Open Conference Play Strong

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers soccer teams kicked off their conference schedules over the weekend, with Green River making a statement in its move up to Class 4A and Rock Springs showcasing dominant defensive performances.

Green River’s girls team stormed through its first two matches, outscoring opponents 14-1. On Friday, the Lady Wolves dismantled Evanston 11-0 behind a strong performance from Isa Vasco, who recorded a triple hat trick with nine goals. Brynlee Cordova added two to round out the scoring.

The momentum carried into Saturday as Green River defeated Riverton 3-1, with Vasco netting all three goals, bringing her season total to 12 in just two games.

Rock Springs, meanwhile, opened the season with a hard-fought 1-0 loss to Riverton on Friday. The Lady Tigers bounced back Saturday with a 2-0 shutout victory over Evanston, continuing their strong defensive presence.

Green River’s boys team proved it belonged in 4A with back-to-back wins. On Friday, the Wolves handled Evanston 8-2, fueled by a four-goal performance from Braxton Doak and two more from Davie Mares. They followed up with a 4-1 victory over Riverton on Saturday, solidifying an undefeated start to the season.

Rock Springs also impressed, displaying a defensive wall through two matches. The Tigers cruised past Riverton 6-1 on Friday before shutting out Evanston 3-0 on Saturday, allowing just one goal in 160 minutes of play.

The Rock Springs boys and girls teams have set a defensive tone early, conceding just one goal in two matches each. Meanwhile, Green River’s boys and girls teams have combined for an explosive 26 goals while allowing only four across four games.