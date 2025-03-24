Green River, Rock Springs Softball Teams Open Season at Cheyenne Invitational

CHEYENNE — The Green River Lady Wolves and Rock Springs Lady Tigers opened their 2025 softball seasons over the weekend at the Cheyenne Softball Invitational, facing stiff competition as they kicked off their campaigns.

Green River split its first two games on Friday, edging out Sheridan 5-3 before falling to Campbell County 11-2. The Lady Wolves returned to the field Saturday for two more matchups, suffering a tough 20-3 loss to Thunder Basin but bouncing back with a strong 16-6 victory over Worland to end the weekend.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs also had a mixed bag of results to begin the season. The Lady Tigers battled Thunder Basin in a high-scoring contest Friday but fell just short in a 10-8 defeat. They rebounded with an offensive explosion against Worland, securing a decisive 13-5 win. On Saturday, Rock Springs played Sheridan to a 7-7 tie before concluding the tournament with an 18-5 loss to Campbell County.

With the opening weekend behind them, both teams will look to build on their performances as they work toward the state tournament later this year in Cheyenne.