Green River, Rock Springs Softball Teams Set for Busy Weekend Against Wheatland, Torrington

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The 4A South softball season continues this weekend with a full slate of games as Green River and Rock Springs prepare to host Torrington and No. 4 Wheatland in a pair of doubleheaders.

Both teams will play conference games first on Friday before non-conference rematches later in the day. On Saturday, Green River and Rock Springs will swap opponents for another round of matchups.

Friday: Conference tests at home

Green River (4-6) will host Torrington (3-4) in a 3:30 p.m. conference game at Veterans Park, followed by a non-conference contest at 5:30 p.m.

The Wolves are coming off a bounce-back weekend, having won their first two conference games of the season against Cheyenne South and Laramie. Behind strong pitching from Haidyn Terry and a red-hot stretch from Kodi Allred, Green River will look to keep the momentum rolling against a Torrington team that sits just below .500 on the year.

Meanwhile, Rock Springs (2-5-1) welcomes fourth-ranked Wheatland (6-1) in a 3:30 p.m. conference matchup at Paul J. Wataha Recreational Complex. The Lady Tigers will look to upset one of the state’s top teams in the opener before facing the Lady Bulldogs again in non-conference play at 5:30 p.m.

Rock Springs will need a big day at the plate to hang with a Wheatland squad that’s averaging over 10 runs per game. Rock Springs enters the weekend looking to snap a three-game skid.

Saturday: Swapped opponents and continued conference play

On Saturday, Green River will host Wheatland in a 10 a.m. conference showdown, giving the Wolves a shot at a major upset against one of the state’s best.

Later that morning, Rock Springs will take on Torrington at 11:30 a.m. in a 4A South matchup, followed by a non-conference game at 1:30 p.m. The Lady Tigers will look to capitalize on home-field advantage and build rhythm with a key stretch of conference play looming.

Streaming Coverage

TRN Media will livestream both teams’ conference matchups this weekend against the Lady Bulldogs. Friday’s Rock Springs-Wheatland game will feature live commentary from Keith Trujillo, while Saturday’s Green River-Wheatland contest will be called by Jayson Klepper. Fans can tune in on the SweetwaterNOW Facebook page.