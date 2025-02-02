Green River, Rock Springs Split Blood Drive Rivalry Games in Front of Packed Crowd

GREEN RIVER – The first meeting of the season between Green River and Rock Springs delivered the high-energy atmosphere expected of the fierce Sweetwater County rivalry. With a standing-room-only crowd, the two schools battled on the court while also coming together for a greater cause—this year’s Blood Drive competition.

The community rallied to donate 714 pints of blood, a total that can save over 2,100 lives. That number is up 35 pints from last year, with Green River narrowly edging Rock Springs in the competition, 365 pints to 349.

On the hardwood, the schools split the night. The Lady Wolves dominated the Lady Tigers, cruising to a 65-31 victory, while the Tigers took control in the second half of the boys’ game to win 68-48.

Lady Wolves Dominate from Start to Finish

Green River jumped out to an 8-0 lead before Rock Springs could get on the board, setting the tone for the game. The Lady Wolves led 18-10 after the first quarter and continued to build on that advantage, holding the Lady Tigers to just 17 points in the first half while scoring 32 themselves. Green River never relinquished control, ultimately sealing the dominant 65-31 win.

Isa Vasco led all scorers with a remarkable 36-point performance, pouring in 20 points in the second half. She connected on five three-pointers and went 5-for-7 from the free-throw line. Nicole Wilson provided strong support with 14 points, 12 of which came in the first half.

For Rock Springs, Gillette College commit Emma Asay was the top scorer with 12 points, 10 of which came before halftime.

Tigers Use Huge Third Quarter to Take Rivalry Win

The boys’ game was tightly contested early, with Rock Springs holding an 18-14 lead after one quarter. The Tigers extended their advantage slightly by halftime, leading 30-24 behind balanced scoring from Samuel Lionberger and Boston James, who each had eight points at the break. Green River’s Dax Taylor led his team with eight first-half points but was held to just one more the rest of the way.

Rock Springs broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the Wolves 23-7 to take a commanding 53-31 lead. The Tigers locked in defensively, holding Green River to just one field goal in the quarter, with five of the Wolves’ points coming from the free-throw line.

Lionberger led Rock Springs with 22 points, scoring 14 in the second half and going a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. James followed with 14 points, while Andrew Moneyhun added nine, knocking down two three-pointers and scoring in all four quarters.

Green River’s Hunter Lake led his team with 11 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter, while AJ Keelin added 10 points, scoring in every quarter and making all four of his free-throw attempts.

The rivalry delivered another thrilling night in Sweetwater County, with both schools walking away with a win and the community coming together for a great cause.

