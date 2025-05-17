Green River, Rock Springs Split Opening Day at 4A South Regional Softball Tournament

LARAMIE — It was a rollercoaster day of offense and redemption for both the Green River Lady Wolves and Rock Springs Lady Tigers as they each split their games Friday during the opening round of the 4A South Regional Softball Tournament.

Green River: Allred’s Monster Day Sparks Second Game Rebound

Green River opened the tournament with a tough 21-9 loss to Wheatland, but bounced back with a 20-10 victory over Torrington in Game 2, powered by an explosive performance from senior Kodi Allred.

Wheatland unleashed a relentless 18-hit attack in the opener, scoring in five of six innings and ending the game on a nine-run surge in the sixth. Green River briefly led 3-2 in the third after RBI plays from Chacee Shiner and Allred, but Wheatland’s Camryn Mickelsen responded with a three-run homer to cap an eight-run fourth inning. Karley Adams added two home runs and five RBIs for Wheatland.

Despite the lopsided final, Allred shined in the batter’s box, going 4-for-4 with three doubles and a triple.

In Game 2, Allred only got better, finishing a perfect 5-for-5 with two triples, a double, and two singles in Green River’s 20-10 win over Torrington. The Wolves racked up 21 hits in a game that saw both teams trade momentum until Green River pulled away with seven runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth.

Emma Rieck drove in three runs, while Izzy Kelley, Chacee Shiner, and Ally White added multi-hit games. Haidyn Terry earned the win in the circle, striking out five with no walks across five innings.

Rock Springs: Florencio, Wester Deliver Comeback Win After Early Stumble

The Lady Tigers had a rough start against Cheyenne Central, falling 12-2 in five innings. Rock Springs briefly held a 2-1 lead in the second after RBI from Hadlee Miller and Marely Adams, but the Lady Indians erupted for six runs in the third and never looked back. Central’s Izzy Kelly’s bases-clearing double put the game out of reach.

Cheyenne Central racked up 15 hits and took advantage of six walks. Ruby Florencio led Rock Springs at the plate, going 2-for-3, while Rilynn Wester struck out four but was tagged with the loss.

The Tigers bounced back with a 17-13 win over South in a wild, back-and-forth affair that featured a combined 36 hits. Florencio exploded for a 4-for-5 performance with a double and three singles. Wester matched her with four hits of her own, including two RBI singles.

After trailing 6-5 early, Rock Springs regained the lead in the third and never surrendered it again, thanks to a clutch fifth inning that saw RBI hits from Makyla Sweeney, Wester, PJ Tomison and Tarin Anderson. Wester earned the win in the circle, and Florencio sealed the game with three and two-thirds innings of relief.

Looking Ahead

Green River and Rock Springs both face elimination games on Saturday, with a trip to state on the line. If both Green River and Rock Springs win tomorrow, they will then see each other in the third-place match at 1 p.m.

TRN Media will provide full coverage of Saturday’s action. You can catch the Rock Springs game with Keith Trujillo providing commentary on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page while the Green River game is being audio-streamed on The Radio Network’s Facebook page.