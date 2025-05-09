Green River, Rock Springs Split Rivalry Soccer Matches to Close Regular Season

ROCK SPRINGS — The regular season ended with a lopsided split in Thursday’s Sweetwater County rivalry soccer doubleheader, as the Green River girls dominated Rock Springs 6-1, while the Tigers’ boys answered with a commanding 5-0 shutout of the Wolves.

Both teams now turn their attention to the 4A West Regional Tournament, which kicks off next week in Green River.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Girls: Vasco Nets Four in Green River Rout

The Lady Wolves wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. Junior Isa Vasco opened the game with a goal in the first minute, setting the tone for Green River’s explosive offensive display.

Freshman Brookelyn Phillips added to the lead in the 32nd minute to make it 2-0 at halftime.

Vasco came out firing again in the second half, scoring back-to-back goals in the 58th and 59th minutes to complete her hat trick and give Green River a 4-0 cushion. Rock Springs sophomore Tahlia Knudsen answered quickly with the Lady Tigers’ only goal of the match in the 60th minute, briefly shifting momentum.

But Vasco wasn’t done. She headed in her fourth goal off a corner kick from Phillips with 16 minutes remaining, capping a clinical performance with four goals on just eight shots. Senior Olivia Morris added the final goal for Green River in the closing two minutes to seal the 6-1 victory.

Boys: Rock Springs Blanks Green River Behind Meraz, Herrera

The boys’ match flipped the narrative as Rock Springs came out aggressive and never let up, shutting out Green River 5-0 in front of a home crowd.

The Wolves nearly struck first in the 6th minute, but Tigers goalkeeper Jared Parra made a key stop to preserve a scoreless game. Just minutes later, Rock Springs seized momentum as Williams Meraz launched a goal from 35 yards out to open the scoring.

The Tigers kept the pressure on. Alex Herrera found the net in the 20th minute, followed by a goal from Carlos Macias seven minutes before halftime to make it 3-0.

Rock Springs’ defensive discipline continued in the second half, shutting down Green River’s attempts to claw back. Meanwhile, Herrera and Meraz each picked up a second goal, Herrera scoring in the 45th minute and Meraz in the 47th, to finish off the Wolves and secure the Tigers’ ninth win of the season.

Next Up: Regionals in Green River

Thursday marked the final regular-season game between both schools. The postseason begins next week with the 4A West Regional Tournament hosted in Green River, where both teams will look to carry momentum into the first round of bracket play.

Check out some photos from the games below.