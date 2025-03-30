Green River, Rock Springs Struggle in Saturday Softball Action

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River Lady Wolves and Rock Springs Lady Tigers faced tough competition on Saturday, with both teams falling to strong Cheyenne opponents in their respective conference games.

Green River Drops Two to Cheyenne Central

The Green River Lady Wolves (2-5) endured a difficult doubleheader against Cheyenne Central (5-1), falling 23-3 in the conference game and 18-0 in the non-conference matchup.

In the first game, Cheyenne Central took control early, scoring six runs in the second inning and eight more in the third. Izzy Kelly for Central and Maddie Birt each homered, while Maya Driver and Izzy Thomas added key doubles to extend the lead. The Lady Indians capitalized on 19 hits to power their offensive onslaught.

Kodi Allred led Green River offensively, going 3-for-3 at the plate. Haidyn Terry took the loss in the circle, allowing 19 runs (14 earned) on 15 hits over three and one-third innings while striking out five.

The second game was cut short due to the time limit, but Cheyenne Central continued its dominant performance, winning 18-0 in four innings. Green River struggled to generate offense, failing to score in the shortened contest.

Rock Springs Falls to Cheyenne East

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers (1-3-1) battled hard but ultimately fell to Cheyenne East (6-0) in a 9-1 defeat.

Cheyenne East took an early lead in the second inning, scoring four runs with key hits from Alexa Luethy and Paislee Olson. The Lady Thunderbirds continued to add runs throughout the game while limiting Rock Springs’ offensive opportunities.

Rylee Stephenson was dominant in the circle for Cheyenne East, striking out 15 while allowing just two hits and one unearned run over seven innings. Ruby Florencio started for Rock Springs, pitching four innings and allowing six runs (three earned) on eight hits while striking out six.

Tarin Anderson provided the lone RBI for Rock Springs, finishing 2-for-3 at the plate. However, the Lady Tigers were unable to string together enough offense to keep pace with East’s 11-hit performance.