Green River, Rock Springs Swimmers Shine at Last Chance Meet

GREEN RIVER — Swimmers from Green River and Rock Springs made their final push for postseason competition at the Last Chance Swim Meet in Green River, with several athletes securing top finishes across various events.

Green River’s 200-yard medley relay team of Colin Gilmore, Mitchell Horn, Sam Dockter, and Vance Lauriski-Adams opened the meet with a dominant first-place finish in 1:49.36. Rock Springs’ relay team of Dalan Wiberg, Skyler Hossele, Deegan Smith, and Tyson Hossele placed fourth with a time of 2:00.60.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Rock Springs’ Koen Asper claimed victory in 1:52.25, while Green River’s Ashton Hafner and Andrew Neher finished third and fourth, respectively, in a close battle. Bennett Bonsell of Rock Springs secured second place in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:27.82, with teammate Wiberg finishing fifth.

The 50-yard freestyle saw Green River’s Horn take third in 23.71 seconds, while teammate Logan Gray secured fifth with a time of 24.65. On the diving board, Keegan Gailey led the way for Green River with an impressive first-place score of 490.55, while teammates Tieler Ballard and John Carson placed fourth and sixth.

Green River’s Aiden Neher took the top spot in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing in 57.97 seconds. Dockter followed in third at 1:00.44, while Rock Springs’ Noah Ribordy finished fourth in 1:03.15. Gilmore continued Green River’s winning streak with a first-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle, touching the wall at 47.67.

The 500-yard freestyle saw Green River’s Landon Meese claim third in 5:42.92, with Rock Springs’ Fernando Vejar following in fourth at 6:25.05. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Green River’s squad of Neher, Hafner, Horn, and Gilmore won with a time of 1:30.45, while Rock Springs’ relay team, led by Soren Christensen, Kylan Clark, Wyatt Armstrong, and Asper, placed third.

Gilmore added a runner-up finish in the 100-yard backstroke in 59.01, while Bonsell of Rock Springs took third, followed by Green River’s Neher in fourth. Asper of Rock Springs claimed victory in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:09.06, while Green River’s Murdoch Crowell finished third.

Rock Springs took first in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a team consisting of Smith, Ribordy, Bonsell, and Asper, clocking in at 3:43.30. Green River’s team of Gray, Hafner, Neher, and Lauriski-Adams finished second in 3:51.51, with another Green River squad of Aiden Neher, Denim Quesada, Kyan Draper, and Kaiden Dodson placing fifth.

With strong performances from both teams, swimmers will now shift focus to state swimming next week in Gillette. Check out some photos from the event. below.