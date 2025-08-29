Green River, Rock Springs Tennis Seek Breakthroughs in Packed Weekend

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River and Rock Springs tennis teams are gearing up for a busy weekend of competition, with road trips to Casper on Friday followed by a home match for Rock Springs on Saturday.

On Friday, both squads will face Kelly Walsh and Natrona County on the road. Green River and Rock Springs will travel to Casper for the doubleheader, testing themselves against the Trojans and Mustangs.

The Tigers then return home Saturday to host Rawlins in their lone home contest of the weekend.

Green River enters the stretch looking to carry momentum from last weekend’s narrow boys’ loss to Jackson, where the Wolves picked up two doubles wins and pushed the Broncs to the wire. The girls’ team saw a bright spot at No. 1 doubles, with Sydney Lopez and Brynley Beutel battling for a straight-sets victory.

Rock Springs is aiming to bounce back after opening its season against Jackson. The Tigers showed fight in doubles play on both the boys’ and girls’ sides, including a three-set effort at No. 3 doubles for the girls.

The weekend offers both programs a chance to test their depth early in the season, while coaches continue to refine lineups ahead of conference play.