Green River, Rock Springs Tennis Split Weekend Results Against Casper, Rawlins

CASPER — It was a busy weekend on the courts for Green River and Rock Springs as both programs battled Kelly Walsh and Natrona County on Friday before Rock Springs capped the weekend with a home matchup against Rawlins on Saturday.

Green River’s boys’ squad found success in Casper, picking up a 4-1 win over Natrona County after dropping a close 3-2 battle to Kelly Walsh earlier in the day. Dylan Archibald led the Wolves with two wins at No. 1 singles, including a hard-fought three-set victory over Natrona’s Grayson Ingram, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1. The Wolves also earned doubles wins against Natrona behind the pairings of Tanner Hokanson with Kaiden Dodson, and Lucas Arnold with Kaiden Olsen. Blaise Taylor and Ethan Bundy clinched one of Green River’s two points against Kelly Walsh.

The Green River girls were unable to secure a team win, falling 5-0 to Kelly Walsh and 4-1 to Natrona County. The Lady Wolves did notch a doubles victory against the Mustangs when Sydney Lopez and Brynley Beutel outlasted Jordynn Scott and Lily Kauffman, 7-5, 7-5.

Rock Springs struggled on the road Friday, dropping both team matches against Kelly Walsh and Natrona County. The Lady Tigers fell 5-0 to the Trojans before bouncing back with a doubles win against Natrona, where Tahlia Knudsen and Emery Ponches posted a 6-4, 6-2 decision at No. 2 doubles. The Rock Springs boys were blanked in both contests, falling 5-0 to Kelly Walsh and Natrona.

Saturday’s home match brought brighter results for Rock Springs. The Lady Tigers dominated Rawlins 4-1, winning every doubles match in straight sets. Aydia Hood picked up a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles to help seal the team victory. On the boys’ side, Rock Springs edged the Outlaws 3-2 thanks to a sweep in doubles play. Jaxon Wheatley/Gentry Swafford, Trace Walker/Kolten Lemus, and Trever Thompson/Clint Copsey all cruised to straight-set wins to secure the Tigers’ first team win of the weekend.