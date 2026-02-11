Green River, Rock Springs to Meet in Rivalry Dual Before Regionals

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The regular-season dual schedule comes to a close this week for Green River and Rock Springs, with senior nights and rivalry matchups setting the stage for the postseason push ahead of next week’s regional tournaments.

Green River hosts Evanston on Thursday for senior night after the dual was moved back from its original Wednesday date earlier this season. The girls dual is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m., followed by the boys at 6:30, with senior recognition taking place between sessions. The night will give the Wolves a chance to honor their seniors at home while getting one final tune-up against conference competition.

Rock Springs will then host Green River on Friday for the Tigers’ senior night, with the girls scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and the boys to follow at 6 p.m. The cross-county matchup carries added weight, as it will be the final dual of the regular season for both programs before they turn their attention to regional competition next week.

With regional tournaments looming next week, the late-week duals serve as the final live evaluation point for both coaching staffs as they sort out postseason matchups. This week also provides one more opportunity for wrestlers to test themselves and build confidence heading into the postseason grind.

For Green River and Rock Springs, the week carries added meaning with senior nights at both gyms, closing out the home dual schedule by recognizing the seniors who have anchored lineups and helped set the tone for their programs this winter before the focus shifts fully to regionals and the state tournament.