Green River, Rock Springs Wrestlers Set for Busy Week Following Strong Performances

SWEETWATER COUNTY — As the high school wrestling season continues to warm up, the Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers are gearing up for a busy slate of competitions this week, riding momentum from notable performances in recent tournaments.

Last Week’s Highlights

The Rock Springs boys team took down Wheatland 50-30 in a dual match, showcasing a strong overall effort from the Tigers.

Meanwhile, both schools’ girls’ teams delivered impressive showings at the 2024 Lady Braves Brawl. The Green River Lady Wolves placed fourth with 75.5 points, narrowly edging out the Rock Springs Lady Tigers, who finished fifth with 66.5 points.

Green River’s varsity boys competed in the Wasatch Intermountain Duals, where they faced stiff competition but emerged with an impressive 6-2 record. Victories included wins over Pleasant Grove (45-30), Central (69-12), Mountain Crest (48-31), Wasatch (48-34), Duchesne (56-21), and Union (48-24). Notable close calls came in their loss to Morgan (40-39) and Fruita Monument (43-30).

The Rock Springs boys placed 12th at the Charlie Lake Boys Duals, adding more valuable experience against tough regional competition.

Upcoming Schedule

The Rock Springs boys are headed to Worland on Friday for the annual Battle in the Big Horn, where they’ll face several strong Wyoming programs. Matches for the Lady Tigers will take place alongside the boys’ action, with some bouts potentially hosted in Thermopolis, according to the school’s website.

Green River’s teams will hit the road for separate competitions. The boys will travel to Nevada for the prestigious Reno Tournament of Champions, a two-day event on Friday and Saturday that features top-tier talent from across the West.

Western Wyoming Community College will also make their way to Reno and they wrestle on Sunday.

The Green River girls will compete in the Kemmerer Invite, with matches scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.