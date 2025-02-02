Green River, Rock Springs Wrestlers Shine at Ron Thon Memorial

**This article has been edited to reflect the correct placement for Lincoln Young**

RIVERTON — Green River and Rock Springs wrestlers delivered standout performances at the Ron Thon Memorial wrestling tournament over the weekend, securing multiple top-five finishes in one of Wyoming’s most competitive high school wrestling events.

Green River’s Bentley Johnson claimed the 113-pound title, leading the Wolves to a fifth-place team finish with 131.5 points. The Wolves had five wrestlers place in the top five, including Tavin Vendetti (third at 113), Jeramiah Musbach (fourth at 126), Maddux Hintz (second at 157), and Jakob Lloyd (fifth at 285).

Rock Springs finished 14th with 81 points, fueled by top three finished from Lincoln Young (132) who earned third and Sam Thornhill (175) who finished second.

Lyman placed 22nd (39 points), and Mountain View finished 27th (25 points). Levi Jones (Mountain View) placed fifth at 175 pounds, while Treysen Henderson (Lyman) finished fourth at 106 pounds.

Harris, Plant, and Eddy Claim Titles for Green River and Rock Springs Girls

The girls’ tournament saw three champions from Green River and Rock Springs.

Lily Harris (Green River) dominated the 130-pound division, cruising to the championship with a tech fall in the finals. Harris, now 9-0 on the season, also secured a major decision victory in the semifinals.

Rock Springs’ Rylin Plant (105) and Sarah Eddy (155) also stood atop the podium, continuing the Tigers’ strong tradition in girls’ wrestling.

Plant powered through her bracket to secure the championship, while Eddy capped off a stellar tournament run with a title at 145 pounds.

Tournament Champions and Team Standings

Thunder Basin won the boys’ team title with 245.5 points, while Kelly Walsh (174), Pinedale (third), Powell (fourth), and Green River (fifth) rounded out the top five.

In the girls’ division, Star Valley took first place with 232.5 points, followed by Pinedale, Cheyenne East, and Kemmerer.

Other individual champions included Lucas Stirling (Thunder Basin), Nathan Fish (Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast), Breckin Henry (Thunder Basin), Wylee Willson (Pinedale), Roany Proffit (Kemmerer), Jerred Smith (Kelly Walsh), and William Alt (Kelly Walsh).

With postseason wrestling approaching, the Ron Thon Memorial provided a glimpse at the top contenders for the state championships. Green River and Rock Springs will look to build on their strong performances as they prepare for the final stretch of the season.