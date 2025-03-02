Green River, Rock Springs Wrestlers Shine on Final Day at State

CASPER — The Green River and Rock Springs wrestling teams wrapped up their state tournament performances with strong individual showings on the final day of competition.

For the Green River Wolves, Tavin Vendetti, Kaleb Gunter, Jeramiah Musbach, and Timothy Robinson all finished in the top five of their respective weight classes. Vendetti (113) and Gunter (120) went undefeated in the consolation bracket to earn third-place finishes, while Musbach (126) placed fifth and Robinson (175) took fourth. As a team, the Wolves finished in eighth place in 4A with 102 points.

The Rock Springs Tigers also had an impressive showing, with three wrestlers finishing in the top three. Santiago Cruz (126) battled his way to a third-place finish, while Lincoln Young (132) and Sam Thornhill (175) each reached the championship match and finished as state runners-up. Kirklin Hay (120) secured fourth place, while Dane Arnoldi (126) placed sixth. As a team, the Tigers finished ninth in 4A with 86 points.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

On the girls’ side, Green River’s Lily Harris capped off a perfect season by claiming the state title in the 130-pound division, dominating her final match with a 15-0 technical fall. The Lady Wolves finished 16th as a team with 46 points.

Rock Springs’ Rylin Plant also secured a state championship, winning the 105-pound division with a 10-4 decision. With only three wrestlers competing, the Lady Tigers finished 25th with 30 points. Paige Tongate (130) placed sixth, and Sarah Eddy (155) finished as a state runner-up after an unfortunate disqualification in the championship match, ending her previously undefeated season.

Boys State Championships – Green River Results

4A-113 : Tavin Vendetti (35-11) placed third, scoring 18.0 team points. Vendetti won his consolation semifinal match by a 4-3 decision over Maverick Gallup (Kelly Walsh) and secured third place with a 13-11 victory over Michael Brody Keith (Natrona County).

: Tavin Vendetti (35-11) placed third, scoring 18.0 team points. Vendetti won his consolation semifinal match by a 4-3 decision over Maverick Gallup (Kelly Walsh) and secured third place with a 13-11 victory over Michael Brody Keith (Natrona County). 4A-120 : Kaleb Gunter (24-7) placed third, scoring 20.0 points. Gunter pinned Trace Eldridge (Cheyenne East) in 2:03 before winning a close 7-6 decision over Kirklin Hay (Rock Springs) in the third-place match.

: Kaleb Gunter (24-7) placed third, scoring 20.0 points. Gunter pinned Trace Eldridge (Cheyenne East) in 2:03 before winning a close 7-6 decision over Kirklin Hay (Rock Springs) in the third-place match. 4A-126 : Jeramiah Musbach (29-13) placed fifth, scoring 16.5 points. After losing in the consolation semifinals to Santiago Cruz (Rock Springs), Musbach won his fifth-place match by medical forfeit.

: Jeramiah Musbach (29-13) placed fifth, scoring 16.5 points. After losing in the consolation semifinals to Santiago Cruz (Rock Springs), Musbach won his fifth-place match by medical forfeit. 4A-175: Timothy Robinson (17-13) placed fourth, scoring 18.0 points. Robinson pinned Tyvon Nichols (Kelly Walsh) in 2:05 to reach the third-place match, where he fell to Gage Robinson (Thunder Basin) by an 8-0 major decision.

Boys State Championships – Rock Springs Results

4A-120 : Kirklin Hay (25-13) placed fourth, scoring 16.0 points. Hay won his consolation semifinal by major decision over Wyatt Mason (Thunder Basin) but fell in a 7-6 decision to Kaleb Gunter (Green River) in the third-place match.

: Kirklin Hay (25-13) placed fourth, scoring 16.0 points. Hay won his consolation semifinal by major decision over Wyatt Mason (Thunder Basin) but fell in a 7-6 decision to Kaleb Gunter (Green River) in the third-place match. 4A-126 : Santiago Cruz (32-7) placed third, scoring 19.0 points. Cruz defeated Jeramiah Musbach (Green River) in the consolation semifinals before winning third place with a 17-8 major decision over Isael Beal (Central).

: Santiago Cruz (32-7) placed third, scoring 19.0 points. Cruz defeated Jeramiah Musbach (Green River) in the consolation semifinals before winning third place with a 17-8 major decision over Isael Beal (Central). 4A-126 : Dane Arnoldi (35-9) placed sixth after falling in the consolation semifinals and medically forfeiting the fifth-place match.

: Dane Arnoldi (35-9) placed sixth after falling in the consolation semifinals and medically forfeiting the fifth-place match. 4A-132 : Lincoln Young (39-5) placed second, scoring 22.0 points. He fell in the state final to Kozad Porter (Cheyenne East) in a 15-9 decision.

: Lincoln Young (39-5) placed second, scoring 22.0 points. He fell in the state final to Kozad Porter (Cheyenne East) in a 15-9 decision. 4A-175: Sam Thornhill (42-5) placed second, scoring 23.0 points. Thornhill battled in the final but lost a 7-1 decision to Kelten Crow (Sheridan).

Girls State Championships – Green River Results

130: Lily Harris (19-0) won the state championship and scored 29.0 points. She claimed the title with a dominant 15-0 tech fall over Karly Sabey (Lyman), completing her perfect season.

Girls State Championships – Rock Springs Results