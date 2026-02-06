Green River Rolls Past Jackson Hole; Rock Springs Drops Pair at Star Valley

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River girls and boys basketball teams dominated Jackson Hole on Thursday, winning by a combined 80 points, while Rock Springs dropped both of its road games at Star Valley, with the Tigers’ boys team rallying late before coming up just short.

The Green River girls shook off a slow start before pulling away for a 57-24 victory over Jackson Hole. The Lady Wolves fell behind 5-0 early before settling in defensively and finding their rhythm on offense. Isa Vasco helped spark the turnaround, scoring Green River’s first point at the free-throw line before knocking down a 3-pointer to help erase the early deficit.

Green River took its first lead late in the first quarter and closed the period ahead 12-8, with Vasco scoring eight points in the opening frame. The Lady Wolves never trailed again for the rest of the game. Green River controlled the second quarter, opening on a 6-0 run and outscoring Jackson Hole 21-5 over the final four minutes of the half to build a 33-13 lead at the break. Vasco led all scorers with 14 points at halftime.

The defensive pressure continued after the break as Green River held Jackson Hole to just two points in the third quarter and extended the lead to 44-15 entering the final period. With the outcome in hand, the Wolves went to their bench midway through the fourth and closed out the win. Vasco finished with 24 points to lead all scorers, while Nicole Wilson added 11.

The Green River boys were just as dominant in a 60-13 rout of Jackson Hole, racing out to a 16-0 lead to open the game and holding the visitors scoreless for most of the first quarter. The Wolves led 22-5 after one and continued to pour it on in the second quarter with another 16-0 run to push the halftime margin to 40-7.

A running clock was implemented in the third quarter as Green River extended the lead to 58-13 entering the fourth. Dax Taylor and Dylan Archibald led the Wolves with 14 points apiece, with Taylor scoring in all four quarters.

Rock Springs was unable to come away with a win in Star Valley, beginning with a 44-25 loss in the girls game. The Lady Tigers struggled to find consistent offense in the first half and trailed 24-11 at the break. Star Valley built on the lead with a strong third quarter to pull away.

Rock Springs attempted just four free throws in the game, while Star Valley shot at the line 14 times. Shieley Zancanella and Hannah Millemon shared the team scoring lead with seven points each.

The Rock Springs boys pushed Star Valley to the final minute before falling 56-52 in a tightly contested game. The Tigers trailed 13-12 after the first quarter and 24-19 at halftime after a low-scoring second period. Rock Springs matched Star Valley’s pace in the third quarter but remained down 42-33 entering the fourth.

The Tigers made a late push in the final period, outscoring the Braves 19-14 over the final eight minutes, but the comeback attempt fell short as Star Valley held on for the four-point win.

Both Sweetwater County programs will continue conference play this weekend, with Green River returning home and Rock Springs staying on the road. The Wolves will host Star Valley on Saturday in Green River, with the girls scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. and the boys to follow at 5:30 p.m.

Rock Springs will travel to Jackson Hole on Saturday for another league test, with the girls set to play at 3 p.m. and the boys following at 4:30 p.m.