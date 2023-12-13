Green River School Board Changes 2024 Meeting Times

GREEN RIVER – Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustee meetings will take place a bit earlier in 2024 as the board decided to start their meetings at 6 p.m.

“We can change those if we have conflicting schedules,” Chairman Steve Core said.

The board approved its schedule for 2024 Tuesday evening, maintaining the second Tuesday of each month as its meeting day. One exception was made to the schedule; the July meeting was set for the third Tuesday of the month.

Retirement, Early Grads, District Officers Retained, and Executive Session

The board approved a retirement request from Chris Dean, the district’s business manager. Dean has worked in the district for 42 years. Dean cites July 31, 2024, as her final day in the retirement letter she submitted and offered to help make the transition as smooth as possible.

“Chris, it was an honor to work with you and thank you for your mentorship, and I know everyone thinks that,” Jason Fuss, the district’s assistant superintendent said.

The current slate of officers did not change for the upcoming year. Core will continue serving as the board’s chairman, David Young continues as vice chair, Ashley Castillon remains the treasurer, and Tom Wilson continues as the board’s clerk. The board also maintained the committee assignments from last year.

Additionally, several high school students within the district were approved to graduate in December after accomplishing the required coursework at the end of the semester. Seven Green River High School students and 10 Expedition Academy High School students will graduate early.

The board also hosted an executive session to discuss personnel matters at the start of the meeting. The board meeting started earlier than usual at 6:30 p.m., with the executive session scheduled immediately after the Pledge of Allegiance. The board resumed the public meeting at 7:03 p.m. Under Wyoming law, boards, municipal councils, and other governing bodies can discuss specific topics behind closed doors, including personnel issues. However, those governing bodies cannot approve or act on any of the topics discussed during an executive session.

The board also designated the Green River Star and the Rock Springs Rocket-Miner as its publications of record.