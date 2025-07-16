Green River School Board Weighs Firearms Policy

GREEN RIVER — A proposed policy that would allow authorized personnel to carry firearms on school grounds drew pointed questions during a public comment session held by the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees on Tuesday night.

Much of the discussion centered on Policy CKA, titled “Firearms Personnel Authorized to Carry,” which is currently under review.

Rep. Marlene Brady, R-Green River, raised concerns about the apparent removal of language in the draft that would allow concealed firearms to be stored in lock boxes or biometric containers. She questioned whether the policy would instead require firearms to remain on an individual’s person at all times — even in situations where that may be unsafe or impractical, such as classrooms with young children or science labs with hazardous materials.

“Are we really requiring a person to keep it on them at all times, no matter the situation,” Brady asked.

Board representative Ashley Castillion confirmed Brady’s interpretation.

“Yes, that is what we’ve discussed,” Castillion said.

When Brady asked whether the board had considered scenarios in which lock boxes might be more appropriate, Castillion responded, “Yes, we did consider all of that.”

According to the draft policy, under the section titled “Firearms Kept on Person,” the original text stated that firearms could be kept “on his or her person at all times, or in a concealed, locked, biometric container or lock box within the direct control of the individual at all times.” However, the version provided by the board shows the lock box language struck through—echoing Brady’s concern.

The proposed policy also outlines detailed requirements for both trainers and authorized carriers. Under “Instructor/Trainer Qualifications,” it mandates that instructors must have at least five years of experience in law enforcement, military service, or another public safety field, along with at least two years as a firearms instructor with recent active training experience. Instructors must demonstrate expertise in firearms tactics, training, and safety.

To carry a firearm, employees and volunteers would need a valid concealed carry permit issued by the State of Wyoming and must submit written notification to the superintendent. Initial training would include at least 16 hours of live-fire handgun instruction and eight hours of scenario-based training, followed by no fewer than 12 hours of annual recurrent training.

The board did not provide additional explanation during the meeting regarding the decision to remove the lock box option.

As the board moves toward a third reading of the policy, the debate underscores the broader tension between security measures and practical classroom realities in Wyoming schools.