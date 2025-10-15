Green River School District To Implement Safety Fixes Following Pedestrian Death

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 is implementing temporary safety measures on Monroe Avenue following a fatal accident last week, Superintendent Dr. Scott Cooper said during Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting.

The district plans to improve pedestrian safety during night events by adding crossing guards, activating 20 mph school zone lights, placing portable signs that read “Event in Progress,” and using additional traffic cones. The school also plans to direct attendees to use the Lincoln Middle School parking lot to reduce foot traffic near the street.

Cooper said the changes are especially important with increased pedestrian activity expected during the final two home football games for the Green River Wolves.

The district is also pursuing grant funding for long-term improvements next summer, which could include lighted crosswalks with pedestrian-activated traffic signals and enhanced street lighting.