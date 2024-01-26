Green River Schools Placed in Secure Lockdown Friday for Potential Threat

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 schools went into lockdown for a potential shooter this afternoon.

Superintendent Craig Barringer said that at 2 p.m., the Green River Police Department responded to a potential active shooter threat in the area of Monroe Elementary, Lincoln Middle School, Central Office, and Truman Elementary.

“As a precaution, the GRPD placed those schools into a secure mode. Secure mode means that all students are to be inside and all exterior doors are locked,” he said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School principal Darren Heslep said that the high school also conducted a secure hold and was released from the secure protocol at 2:11 p.m. Barringer said all schools were released from the secure hold by 2:20 p.m.

SweetwaterNOW has reached out to GRPD for further information but has not heard back as of publishing time. We will update with more information as it becomes available.