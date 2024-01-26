Green River Schools Placed in Secure Lockdown Friday for Potential Threat

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 schools went into lockdown for a potential shooter this afternoon.
Superintendent Craig Barringer said that at 2 p.m., the Green River Police Department responded to a potential active shooter threat in the area of Monroe Elementary, Lincoln Middle School, Central Office, and Truman Elementary.
“As a precaution, the GRPD placed those schools into a secure mode. Secure mode means that all students are to be inside and all exterior doors are locked,” he said.
Green River High School principal Darren Heslep said that the high school also conducted a secure hold and was released from the secure protocol at 2:11 p.m. Barringer said all schools were released from the secure hold by 2:20 p.m.
SweetwaterNOW has reached out to GRPD for further information but has not heard back as of publishing time. We will update with more information as it becomes available.