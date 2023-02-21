Green River Schools Will Have Late Start Tomorrow

GREEN RIVER — With a blizzard predicted to move into Wyoming this afternoon, Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 announced it will be having a late start tomorrow.

“With the predicted weather we are going to make changes to our school schedule. This may be a fluid decision that could change over the course of the (next) two days,” SCSD No. 2. Craig Barringer said.

District No. 2 will have a late start on Wednesday, February 22. Grades sixth through 12th will start school at 10 a.m., and grades kindergarten through fifth will begin their day at 10:40 a.m. The transportation department will send out pick up schedules to bus families later this afternoon.

“We will continue to monitor the incoming storm and make adjustments as needed,” Barringer said.

Schedules for today will remain the same except for after school tutoring and rural sport practice routes will be cancelled for today.