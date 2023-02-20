Green River Seeks $10M Loan for Wastewater Treatment Plant

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will have a public hearing Tuesday night regarding a submission to the State Land and Investment Board for a $10 million increase to the city’s current Clean Water SRF Loan.

This loan increase would go towards the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) Replacement Facility project. Following the public hearing, the Council will consider approval of authorizing the submission of a request for an increase.

With the additional $10 million, the new loan amount would be $45,100,000.

According to meeting documents, “This increase would provide funds sufficient for the project bids recently received.”

If the additional funds are rewarded, construction of the new WWTP facility could begin in 2023. The new facility construction is expected to take approximately two years.

Meeting documents state that, “debt service on the loan will require a series of rate increases, as the City has outlined in its Cost of Service and Rate Design Study originally completed in 2017 and recent updated in 2022.”

According to the documents, the rate increases recommended in that study have already been applied for six straight years. The rate increases will need to be adopted on an annual basis until the loans’ debt service is realized.

Other Business

The Council will also have a public hearing for the liquor license renewals. The renewal term will begin on April 1, 2023 and end on March 31, 2024.

Additionally, the Council will consider approving a Sweetwater County 2023 Specific Purpose Tax Joint Powers Board agreement with the county and other other entities.

The entities with approved projects for the Specific Purpose Tax are looking to form a Joint Powers Board to administer the tax. The Joint Powers Board will be tasked with determining how approved funds are dispersed to the participating entities and make decisions around bonding.

“While the City of Green River is likely not interested in bonding any of our approved projects, staff believes having a seat on the Joint Powers board will be important,” meeting documents state.

To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here. The meeting will be Tuesday, February 21, starting at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall.