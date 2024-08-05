Green River Seeks Additional Funds for Waste Water Treatment Plant Project

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider authorizing a request to the State Loan and Investment Board for a $6.5 million increase to the city’s current loan for the construction of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility Project.

The city’s current Clean Water State Revolving Fund grant is for $45.1 million, and if the request for additional funds is approved by SLIB, the new loan amount will be $51.6 million. The city is required to host a public hearing regarding this funding request, which will take place at the start of the meeting Tuesday night.

According to meeting documents, this increase would secure funds sufficient to provide for project contingency and the completion of plant-related tasks not previously anticipated within loan fund.

Construction of the new wastewater treatment plant facility began in 2023 and is approximately half complete. While there have been no formal change orders to date, the current project funding does not provide for end of project contingencies when change orders may become more common, meeting documents state.

“In addition, certain plant related tasks had been conceived to have been completed using fund balance, but the current favorable repayment terms on the loan make including such tasks part of the project financially advantageous,” the meeting documents state.

Completion of the facility is expected near the end of 2025.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, August 6, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.