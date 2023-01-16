Green River Seeks Funding for Ongoing Killdeer Wetlands Project

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider authorizing the city’s participation in the FY23 National Fish Passage Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Program with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service during its meeting Tuesday night.

The City of Green River has submitted a Letter of Interest to the FY23 National Fish Passage Program for funding to assist with the ongoing project at the Killdeer Wetlands/Diversion Structure.

Meeting documents state “the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have accepted this Letter of Interest and are requesting additional information for the scoring of projects to be awarded contractual agreements.”

The city is requesting $250,000 through this program and if awarded, a contractual agreement will be brought before the Council that outlines the funding availability and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s role in the project moving forward.

The funding would be used specifically for portions of the project that impact fish passage at the site of the diversion structure and there are no matching funds required.

Other Business

Mayor Pete Rust will declare February 4, 2023, as Jackalope Jump Day. The proclamation states that the Jackalope Jump is a polar plunge hosted in Rock Springs by Special Olympics of Wyoming. The Jackalope Jump takes place at Wataha Recreation Complex at 11 a.m. on February 4.

The event creates awareness and raises funds to support the Special Olympics of Wyoming through participation.

The Council will meet Tuesday, January 17, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall.