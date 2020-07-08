Green River Seeks Funding to Replace Riverside Memorial Park Pathway

GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River will go out for a federal grant through the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) to replace the concrete walking path at Riverside Memorial Park and add pathway lighting.

The Green River City Council unanimously approved for the Green River Parks and Recreation Department and the Engineering Division of Public Works to submit an application for a WYDOT Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant for the project.

If Green River receives the grant, the project would replace a .42 mile loop of concrete pathway that is in poor condition. It would also allow the city to add pathway lighting.

The total project cost is just under $500,000 and the federal grant has an 80/20 match. The grant would be just under $400,000 and the local match would be just under $100,000. Brad Raney, Green River Parks and Recreation Director, said the grant match has already been budgeted.

Raney said if they received the grant construction would not begin until 2022.

Councilwoman Lisa Maes thanked the Parks and Recreation Department for going out for the grant as it will beautify the pathway and make it more safe. Mayor Pete Rust agreed, noting many people use the pathway so it is a necessary project.

“This will be a great addition,” Mayor Rust said. “It’s well, well used.”