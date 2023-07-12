Green River Seeks Public Input on Union Pacific Railroad Depot

GREEN RIVER — A public open house will take place Tuesday, July 18, at the Union Pacific Railroad Depot on Railroad Avenue from 3-5:30 p.m.

The City of Green River has engaged in a project with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and their contractor Vita Nuova regarding future reuse potential of the Historic Union Pacific Depot building.

Community input will be sought and those in attendance will get to tour the building. Also during this event, information will be shared that has been gathered on the project, and introduction of the team working on the project.