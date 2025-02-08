Green River Sees Decline in City Deer Population

GREEN RIVER — The number of deer in Green River is on the decline after a population count was conducted in Green River.

The city initiated its ninth annual deer count Friday and while the city says the count isn’t an exact science, it shows a decline in population numbers. Overall, 72 deer were counted, a decline of 40 from last year’s count of 112. According to the city, the 2025 count was the third lowest count it had in the past nine years. According to city data, the counts in 2017 and 2021 were lower. The city has counted an average number of 89 deer during the nine years the count has taken place.

Section 5, which encompassed the southernmost portion of Green River, had a count of 23 deer, with Section 2, located at the west side of Green River and south of the river having a count of 18. Section 1, around the rodeo arena, had a count of 15 deer.

The count takes place around the same time each year and utilizes the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the Green River Police Department, city staff, and volunteers. The city is divided into eight sections and groups drive around the sections to count the deer they see.