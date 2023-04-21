Green River Senior Athlete Braxton Cordova Named Recipient of SW District Award

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School’s Braxton Tre Cordova was named as one of three recipients of the Southwest District Senior Student Athlete Award for 3A/4A Boys, along with Taft McClure of Star Valley.

The announcement came after the annual selection meeting held on April 18 in Rock Springs where the best senior student athletes from southwest Wyoming were nominated for the prestigious award.

The nominees were chosen based on their athletic achievements, academic success, and leadership in their school and community. This year’s other recipients were Sage Bradshaw of Lyman for 3A/4A Girls, Whitney Bennett of Saratoga for 1A/2A Girls, and Colby Jenks of Big Piney for 1A/2A Boys.

Congratulations!