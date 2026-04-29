Green River Shifts Lone Home Meet

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School’s track and field meet scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, has been postponed and rescheduled for May 8.

The meet, which is the Wolves’ only home competition of the season, will now take place later in the schedule, shifting an opportunity for the team to compete on its home track.

The delay comes as Green River builds off its performance at last weekend’s Ted Schroeder “Meet of Hope” in Rock Springs, where the Wolves placed fifth in the girls standings with 70 points and third in the boys standings with 69.50.

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Green River saw strong performances in the throws, led by Sophia Arnold, who won the shot put and placed third in the discus. Amanda Davis added a second-place finish in the shot put and won the discus.

On the track, Jillian Westenskow placed third in the 800-meter run, while Hunter Rushing won the boys 3200. The Wolves also picked up field points from Zeke Erdmann, who placed third in the shot put, and Alaki Shafe, who finished third in the discus.

With the home meet now set for May 8, Green River will continue preparing for the latter part of the season while awaiting its only chance to compete in front of a home crowd.