Green River Shooting Range Closure

Expedition Academy student cleaned up near the shooting range and along Highway 530 near Green River as part of a community service project last week.

Green River – The Green River Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the Carl T. Williams Shooting Range will be temporarily closed on Monday, February 3, for a full-day cleanup. Crews will begin work at 8 a.m. and are expected to spend the entire day maintaining and clearing the facility.

Officials are reminding range users to clean up after themselves to help maintain the site’s safety and cleanliness. Regular upkeep ensures a better experience for all visitors and contributes to the longevity of the range.

The city appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding during the temporary closure.