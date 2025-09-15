Green River Shuts out Rawlins for First Win of Season

RAWLINS — The Green River Wolves left no doubt Friday night, rolling to a 45-0 victory over Rawlins for their first win of the season.

The win marked Green River’s first road victory since 2023, when the Wolves topped Lander for head coach Blaine Christensen’s first career win. Rawlins was also the only team Green River defeated last season, but that matchup came at home. The Wolves’ last trip to Rawlins ended in a loss in 2023.

Green River wasted no time setting the tone. Senior wideout Dax Taylor opened the scoring with a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the first quarter. Quarterback Max Hintz then stretched the lead with a bootleg scramble to the right pylon for a rushing score, giving the Wolves a 14-0 lead after one.

Taylor’s impact carried into the second quarter, when his punt return set up a short field. Hintz capitalized on the next play with a quick strike to running back Trevor Johnson from three yards out. A 27-yard touchdown connection from Hintz to Taylor widened the gap to 28-0, and kicker Braxton Doak drilled a 42-yard field goal after a Rawlins fumble to make it 31-0 at halftime.

Special teams kept fueling the Wolves in the second half. A blocked punt set up a six-yard touchdown pass from Hintz to Jake Stanton in the third quarter, before Hintz found Taylor on an 80-yard bomb down the sideline to push the margin to 45-0.

Green River’s defense sealed the shutout, holding Rawlins to 55 rushing yards and just 15 through the air. Zane Dodson added an interception in the fourth quarter.

Taylor finished with more than 100 receiving yards for the second game this year, adding two touchdown grabs and the early pick-six. Hintz accounted for five total touchdowns — four passing and one rushing — to lead the offense.

“I thought a lot of people got involved today,” Christensen said. “Stanton surprised me, and I’m so happy that kid is out for football. He looks like a football player, he plays like a football player. He did a great job tonight and showed me he can play varsity football.”

The Wolves will look to carry momentum into this week’s matchup as they continue the nonconference slate, as they host Riverton for the Hall of Fame Game this Friday at 6 p.m.