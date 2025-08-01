Green River Slurry Seal Work Begins Monday

GREEN RIVER — Slurry seal work expected to take about three days to complete will begin Monday in Green River.

According to the city, slurry sealing is the final step of the cape seal process that extends the life of city pavement. Work on Monday takes place on South Carolina Drive, Rhode Island Place, Alaska Drive, and Colorado Drive. On Tuesday, workers will shift their attention to West Virginia Place, Virginia Drive, Colorado Drive, Minnesota Court, and Nebraska Street. They will also work on North 8th West, 3rd North Street, North 1st East, and East 4th South on Tuesday. Wednesday work focuses on Hillcrest Way, 3rd North Street, Iowa Avenue, Upland Way, and Mississippi Street. The maps below show exactly where work will take place. The city says streets projects are phased and staggered to minimize disruption to properties and facilitate access and parking.

Residents living in the impacted area are encouraged to:

