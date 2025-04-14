Green River Soccer Heads to Afton for Key Midseason Clashes

GREEN RIVER — With the regular season reaching its midpoint, both Green River soccer teams will hit the road this Tuesday for a pair of conference matchups against Star Valley in Afton. The Lady Wolves will look to stay in the upper half of the 4A West standings, while the boys aim to stay competitive in a tight battle for postseason positioning.

The girls game kicks off at 4 p.m. with the boys at 6 p.m.

Lady Wolves Eye Repeat Performance

Green River’s girls (4-3) have already had one dominant outing against Star Valley (0-6) this season. Back on March 29, the Lady Wolves handed the Lady Braves a 19-0 defeat in one of the largest scoring margins in school history. Isa Vasco led the charge with a remarkable 11 goals, while Brynlee Cordova, Marely Magana, Brooklyn Phillips, and Claira Kuball each added to the total. This week, the Lady Wolves will be without Vasco as she is in Italy with the U17 U.S.A. Soccer Team.

Recently, Green River has hit some turbulence, dropping back-to-back matches against Natrona County and No. 1 Kelly Walsh. The trip to Star Valley could offer the Wolves a chance to reset before a critical stretch in the coming weeks that includes matchups with Jackson and Riverton—two teams currently ahead of them in the conference standings.

Green River sits fifth in the 4A West entering the week, but with just one win separating them from second place, a victory in Afton could set the tone for an exciting conference race before regionals.

Wolves Looking to Separate from the Pack

The Green River boys (3-3-1) come into Tuesday’s match trying to gain ground in a crowded conference race. The Wolves previously battled Star Valley (1-3-1) to a 2-2 draw, with Braxton Doak scoring both goals in a back-and-forth contest. While the Braves are near the bottom of the 4A West standings, their physical play and defensive structure make them a tough out.

Green River split its most recent weekend slate, defeating Natrona 4-1 before falling to No. 3 Kelly Walsh 8-1. The Wolves are currently fourth in the conference behind Rock Springs, Kelly Walsh, and unbeaten Jackson.

With Riverton just one spot behind Green River, this week’s matchup carries weight. A win would not only avenge the earlier draw but also help Green River create some breathing room as the second half of the season unfolds.