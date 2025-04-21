Green River Soccer Set to Host Jackson Tuesday After Weather Delay

GREEN RIVER — After snow forced a postponement last Friday, the Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves are set to face off against Class 4A powerhouse Jackson Tuesday in a critical conference doubleheader at Wolves Stadium.

The girls’ match will kick off at 3 p.m., followed by the boys’ match at 5 p.m. TRN Media will be livestreaming both games on The Radio Network Facebook page.

The rescheduling gives both Green River squads a chance to test themselves against one of the top teams in the state. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Lady Wolves (5-3) enter Tuesday’s contest right behind Jackson (5-2) in the 4A West standings, trailing only Kelly Walsh and Riverton.

On the boys’ side, the challenge is steep. Jackson (7-0) has not lost a match in 4A play and currently sits atop the conference. The Broncs are coming off a lopsided 9-1 win over Rock Springs last week and haven’t shown signs of slowing down.

Green River (3-4-1) will look to bounce back after a narrow 1-0 loss at Star Valley. The Wolves currently sit tied in fourth place with Riverton in the standings.