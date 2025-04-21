Green River Soccer Set to Host Jackson Tuesday After Weather Delay

Green River Soccer Set to Host Jackson Tuesday After Weather Delay

Brookelyn Phillips. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

GREEN RIVER — After snow forced a postponement last Friday, the Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves are set to face off against Class 4A powerhouse Jackson Tuesday in a critical conference doubleheader at Wolves Stadium.

The girls’ match will kick off at 3 p.m., followed by the boys’ match at 5 p.m. TRN Media will be livestreaming both games on The Radio Network Facebook page.

The rescheduling gives both Green River squads a chance to test themselves against one of the top teams in the state. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Lady Wolves (5-3) enter Tuesday’s contest right behind Jackson (5-2) in the 4A West standings, trailing only Kelly Walsh and Riverton.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

On the boys’ side, the challenge is steep. Jackson (7-0) has not lost a match in 4A play and currently sits atop the conference. The Broncs are coming off a lopsided 9-1 win over Rock Springs last week and haven’t shown signs of slowing down.

Green River (3-4-1) will look to bounce back after a narrow 1-0 loss at Star Valley. The Wolves currently sit tied in fourth place with Riverton in the standings.

Related Articles

Snow Forces Cancellation of Green River Soccer Matches Against Jackson

Snow Forces Cancellation of Green River Soccer Matches Against Jackson

Jackson Sweeps Rock Springs in Wednesday Soccer Doubleheader

Jackson Sweeps Rock Springs in Wednesday Soccer Doubleheader

Never Forgotten: Donation Memorializes BMX Rider Ashton Jasperson

Never Forgotten: Donation Memorializes BMX Rider Ashton Jasperson

Schoenfeld, Cowboys Continue Strong Spring Showing in Fourth Week of Camp

Schoenfeld, Cowboys Continue Strong Spring Showing in Fourth Week of Camp