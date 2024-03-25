Green River Soccer Teams Claim 3rd at Pinnacle Cup. Rock Springs Splits Their Conference Games

*This article has been edited to reflect a change of schedule where Rock Springs is heading to Evanston Friday instead of hosting

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Rock Springs and Green River High School soccer teams hit the field this weekend with Rock Springs having conference games against Star Valley and Jackson while Green River participated in the Pinnacle Cup Soccer Tournament in Worland.

For the boys’ games this weekend, the Tigers secured a 2-0 win over Star Valley in a conference match on Friday. In Worland, the Wolves won 3-0 against #5 Douglas in the Pinnacle Cup Soccer Tournament.

On Saturday, Rock Springs faced #4 Jackson, resulting in a 4-0 loss, giving them a 1-1 conference record. Similarly, Green River lost 2-1 to #4 Torrington after a 7-6 shootout and later claimed a 1-0 victory over Buffalo to secure third place in the tournament.

For the girls, Rock Springs dominated their conference match against Star Valley with a 7-1 win on Friday. Meanwhile, Green River won 7-0 against Newcastle in the Pinnacle Cup Soccer Tournament.

On Saturday, the Lady Tigers lost 4-1 to #1 Jackson in another conference match, while the Lady Wolves lost 4-1 to #2 Worland. Green River then bounced back in the tournament’s third-place match, securing a 4-0 victory over #3 Powell.

Coming Up

The Green River Soccer teams face Pinedale at home Thursday while Rock Springs heads to Evanston Friday.