Green River Softball Continues to Build Momentum

CODY — The Green River Lady Wolves continued their recent surge over the weekend, going 2-2 at the Cody tournament and winning the second game on both days to cap each slate on a high note.

After starting the season 0-14, the Lady Wolves have now gone 4-4 over the past two weekends, showing steady improvement on both sides of the ball, including their strongest defensive performance of the season in a six-run effort against Jackson.

Green River opened Thursday with a 15-5 loss to Kelly Walsh, as a 10-run first inning proved too much to overcome despite an 11-hit effort at the plate. The Lady Wolves bounced back quickly in the second game, however, earning a 10-6 win over Jackson behind a balanced offensive attack and timely pitching.

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Green River jumped out early against Jackson, scoring in each of the first three innings to build a commanding lead. Sydney Lopez led the offense with three RBIs, while Brinley Luth and Jocelyn Shantz each contributed multiple hits. In the circle, Green River pieced together a strong outing, limiting Jackson to six runs on five earned, the lowest total allowed by GRHS this season, in a performance that highlighted their continued focus on defensive growth.

On Friday, Green River again dropped its opening game, falling 16-8 to a strong Cody squad that used back-to-back big innings in the second in third to take control with 13 runs in those two innings alone. The Lady Wolves showed flashes offensively, with Michael Burns driving in three runs, but were unable to slow Cody’s momentum.

As they had the day before, Green River responded in the second game and in even more emphatic fashion. The Lady Wolves rolled to a 17-8 win over Cheyenne South, breaking the game open with an explosive 11-run fifth inning.

Michael Burns powered the victory with four RBIs, giving her seven total on Friday alone, including a bases-clearing double during the decisive fifth inning rally, where Green River scored 11 runs to break the 6-6 tie going into the inning. The Lady Wolves capitalized on errors and delivered timely hits throughout the inning, turning a close game into a comfortable lead. Contributions came throughout the lineup, with Cassie Kelley, Burns, and Payton Shantz recording multi-hit games.

Beyond the wins, the weekend reflected a team gaining confidence. After struggling early in the season, the Lady Wolves are now consistently producing at the plate while showing signs of progress defensively and in the circle.

Next week, Green River hosts Rock Springs for their final home game.