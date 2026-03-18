Green River Speech and Debate Shines at State

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School Speech and Debate Team celebrated a great performance at the state tournament in Cheyenne, taking fourth in the 3A division and gathering several individual achievements.

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Leading the pack for Green River was Alyssa Campton, securing a state championship in Informative Speaking, showcasing her skills in research and delivery. Stevie Winer brought the laughs to Cheyenne on the way to a second-place finish in Humor. Iliana Birmingham also had a great tournament, finishing second in Drama and third in Congress, bringing fantastic performances to two different styles of event.

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The success did not stop there for Green River. Bekalynn Swett earned third place in Program Oral Interpretation and reaching the semifinals in Poetry. Haley Messerly reached the semifinals as well in Drama. The last finalist for the Wolves was Sydney Bowen, finishing in sixth place in Program Oral Interpretation.

“These students have put in countless hours of preparation, and it showed in every round they competed in,” coach Jericho Morrell said. “Their success is not just in the awards they brought home, but in the confidence, growth, and excellence they demonstrated on the state stage.”