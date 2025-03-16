Green River Speech and Debate Takes Second at State Tournament

Green River Speech and debate photo sent in by Jericho Morrell

CHEYENNE — The Green River High School Speech and Debate team earned a second-place finish in the 3A division at the WHSAA/WSDA State Speech and Debate Tournament, held in Cheyenne from March 13-14. Competing against top teams from across Wyoming, the Wolves showcased their talent and determination, with several students advancing to final rounds and securing individual titles.

Leading the team were four state champions:

MaKynzee Bagshaw – 1st place, Extemporaneous Speaking

– 1st place, Extemporaneous Speaking Silas Chetterbock – 1st place, Lincoln-Douglas Debate

– 1st place, Lincoln-Douglas Debate Leo Evans – 1st place, Program Oral Interpretation

– 1st place, Program Oral Interpretation MaKynzee Bagshaw & Emma Johnson – 1st place, Public Forum Debate

Several other students achieved finalist placements:

Silas Chetterbock – 2nd place, Extemporaneous Speaking

– 2nd place, Extemporaneous Speaking James Leffers – 3rd place, Extemporaneous Speaking

– 3rd place, Extemporaneous Speaking Madison Korkow – 2nd place, Informative Speaking

– 2nd place, Informative Speaking Savery English – 3rd place, Original Oratory

– 3rd place, Original Oratory Iliana Birmingham – 3rd place, Dramatic Interpretation

– 3rd place, Dramatic Interpretation Spencer Morrell – 3rd place, Humor Interpretation

– 3rd place, Humor Interpretation Spencer & Georgia Morrell – 3rd place, Duo Interpretation

– 3rd place, Duo Interpretation Bekalyn Swett – 3rd place, Program Oral Interpretation

In addition to the team’s competitive success, Head Coach Jericho Morrell was named the WSDA 3A Coach of the Season for 2025, recognizing his leadership and dedication to the program.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and their dedication to this activity,” Morrell said. “They put in countless hours of preparation, and their success at state reflects their passion and commitment to speech and debate.”

The strong finish at state caps off a successful season for Green River, solidifying the team’s reputation as one of the top programs in Wyoming.