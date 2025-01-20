Green River Speech and Debate Team Claims Victory at Evanston Tournament

EVANSTON — The Green River High School Speech and Debate team demonstrated their talent and perseverance at the recent Evanston tournament, securing first place in the 3A division. Competing against schools from across the region, the team earned numerous individual and team accolades, highlighting their dedication and skill.

Top individual results included:

Oratory

  • First: Savery English
  • Fifth: Sydney Bowen

Poetry

  • First: Leo Evans
  • Second: Haley Messerly
  • Fifth: Madison Coudrain

Extemporaneous Speaking (Extemp)

  • First: MaKynzee Bagshaw
  • Second: James Leffers
  • Third: Tyler Davis
  • Fifth: Silas Chetterbock

Informative Speaking (Info)

  • Second: Georgia Morrell
  • Fourth: Olivia Wilkinson
  • Fifth: Madison Korkow
  • Sixth: Haley Messerly

Drama

  • First: Lillynee Janota
  • Fifth: Leo Evans
  • Sixth: Iliana Birmingham

Duo Interpretation

  • First: Spencer Morrell and Georgia Morrell

Program Oral Interpretation (POI)

  • First: Leo Evans
  • Third: Emma Johnson
  • Fifth: Aelia Mecham
  • Sixth: Sydney Bowen

Impromptu Speaking

  • Second: MaKynzee Bagshaw
  • Third: James Leffers

Public Forum (PF) Debate

  • First: MaKynzee Bagshaw and Emma Johnson
  • Second: Lillynee Janota and Eva Hegewald

Lincoln-Douglas (LD) Debate

  • Second: Silas Chetterbock
  • Third: James Leffers
  • Third: Mark Hildenbrand

Coach Jericho Morrell praised the team’s performance, saying, “Our students worked incredibly hard, and their success at the Evanston tournament is a reflection of their dedication, preparation, and teamwork. I am so proud of each and every one of them.”

This victory further cements Green River High School’s reputation as a leading competitor in the 3A division. The team looks to maintain their momentum as they prepare for upcoming challenges.

