Green River Speech and Debate Team Claims Victory at Evanston Tournament

EVANSTON — The Green River High School Speech and Debate team demonstrated their talent and perseverance at the recent Evanston tournament, securing first place in the 3A division. Competing against schools from across the region, the team earned numerous individual and team accolades, highlighting their dedication and skill.

Top individual results included:

Oratory

First: Savery English

Fifth: Sydney Bowen

Poetry

First: Leo Evans

Second: Haley Messerly

Fifth: Madison Coudrain

Extemporaneous Speaking (Extemp)

First: MaKynzee Bagshaw

Second: James Leffers

Third: Tyler Davis

Fifth: Silas Chetterbock

Informative Speaking (Info)

Second: Georgia Morrell

Fourth: Olivia Wilkinson

Fifth: Madison Korkow

Sixth: Haley Messerly

Drama

First: Lillynee Janota

Fifth: Leo Evans

Sixth: Iliana Birmingham

Duo Interpretation

First: Spencer Morrell and Georgia Morrell

Program Oral Interpretation (POI)

First: Leo Evans

Third: Emma Johnson

Fifth: Aelia Mecham

Sixth: Sydney Bowen

Impromptu Speaking

Second: MaKynzee Bagshaw

Third: James Leffers

Public Forum (PF) Debate

First: MaKynzee Bagshaw and Emma Johnson

Second: Lillynee Janota and Eva Hegewald

Lincoln-Douglas (LD) Debate

Second: Silas Chetterbock

Third: James Leffers

Third: Mark Hildenbrand

Coach Jericho Morrell praised the team’s performance, saying, “Our students worked incredibly hard, and their success at the Evanston tournament is a reflection of their dedication, preparation, and teamwork. I am so proud of each and every one of them.”

This victory further cements Green River High School’s reputation as a leading competitor in the 3A division. The team looks to maintain their momentum as they prepare for upcoming challenges.