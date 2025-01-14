Green River Speech and Debate Team Earns Top Honors at Worland Tournament

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School Speech and Debate Team delivered an outstanding performance at a recent tournament held in Worland, Wyoming, competing against 16 schools and 278 entries to claim first place in the 3A division.

The competition featured a variety of speech and debate categories, showcasing the talent and dedication of Green River’s student-athletes.

Notable individual results included:

James Leffers : 2nd in Lincoln-Douglas Debate, 1st in Extemporaneous Speaking

: 2nd in Lincoln-Douglas Debate, 1st in Extemporaneous Speaking MaKynzee Bagshaw and Emma Johnson : 2nd in Public Forum Debate

: 2nd in Public Forum Debate Bekalyn Swett and Savery English : 3rd in Public Forum Debate

: 3rd in Public Forum Debate Lilly Janota : 1st in Drama

: 1st in Drama Leo Evans : 3rd in Drama

: 3rd in Drama Spencer Morrell and Georgia Morrell : 3rd in Duo Interpretation

: 3rd in Duo Interpretation Bekalyn Swett : 3rd in Extemporaneous Speaking, 1st in Program of Oral Interpretation

: 3rd in Extemporaneous Speaking, 1st in Program of Oral Interpretation MaKynzee Bagshaw : 4th in Extemporaneous Speaking, 3rd in Impromptu Speaking

: 4th in Extemporaneous Speaking, 3rd in Impromptu Speaking Aelia Mecham : 6th in Humor

: 6th in Humor Spencer Morrell : 4th in Impromptu Speaking

: 4th in Impromptu Speaking Savery English : 1st in Oratory

: 1st in Oratory Sydney Bowen: 3rd in Oratory, 6th in Program of Oral Interpretation

Bekalyn Swett also earned the prestigious Triple Threat Award for competing in at least three events and scoring the most points for the team.

“We are incredibly proud of our team’s accomplishments at this tournament,” said Coach Morrell, Green River High School’s Speech and Debate coach. “Our students demonstrated not only skill and passion in their events but also an impressive level of sportsmanship. They’ve worked hard all season, and it’s rewarding to see them achieve such great results.”

The Green River team’s success in Worland adds to its legacy of excellence in speech and debate. With promising young talent and continued dedication, the team looks forward to more achievements in the future.