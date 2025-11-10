Green River Speech and Debate Team Shines at Season Opener in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The Green River High School Speech and Debate team kicked off its season with a strong showing at the Quacktastic Rock Springs Tournament this weekend, taking second place overall in 3A competition.

The event featured 11 teams and nearly 300 total entries from across Wyoming, making it one of the largest and most competitive tournaments in the state.

Captains Bekalyn Swett and Madison Korkow led the Wolves with standout performances. Swett earned fourth place in Extemporaneous Speaking, Poetry, and Program Oral Interpretation (POI), and placed second in Public Forum Debate with partner Savery English.

Korkow claimed the tournament championship in Informative Speaking and took third place in Policy Debate with Tyler Davis.

Other top finishes included Emma Johnson, who placed second in Congress, and Sydney Bowen, who took first in Impromptu and fifth in Oratory.

Several novices also earned strong results at the season opener. Alyssa Campton placed second in Novice Informative, Bowen Bagshaw took ninth in the same event, and Zach Robinson finished sixth in Novice Congress.

Additional results included:

Iliana Birmingham – 9th in Congress

– 9th in Congress Eva Hegewald – 12th in Informative and 12th in Duo with Olivia Wilkinson

– 12th in Informative and 12th in Duo with Georgia Morrell – 11th in Informative and 6th in Duo with Stevie Winer

– 11th in Informative and 6th in Duo with Savery English – 10th in Oratory (in addition to 2nd in Public Forum Debate)

– 10th in Oratory (in addition to 2nd in Public Forum Debate) Stevie Winer – 5th in Humor and 7th in Impromptu (in addition to 6th in Duo)

Coach Jericho praised the team’s effort and early-season progress.

“There are a lot of things we see we need to work on,” Jericho said. “That being said, the team showed a lot of strength, especially our novices. As we continue to build and gain experience, I expect great things from the team this year.”

The Wolves will look to build on their momentum as they continue through the season, preparing for more tournaments across the state.