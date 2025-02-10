Green River Speech and Debate Team Wins 3A Division at Jackson Tournament

GRHS Speech and Debate team photo sent in by Jericho Morrell

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School Speech and Debate Team secured a 3A division first-place finish at the recent tournament in Jackson, earning multiple individual awards across various categories.

Spencer Morrell led the team’s efforts with a first-place finish in humor, while Savery English took second in oratory. In poetry, Leo Evans placed fifth, and Haley Messerly finished seventh.

The team excelled in extemporaneous speaking, with Silas Chetterbock earning first place. James Leffers followed in third, MaKynzee Bagshaw placed fifth, and Bekalyn Swett finished sixth.

In informative speaking, Madison Korkow claimed first place, Olivia Wilkinson took third, and Georgia Morrell placed fourth. Lillynee Janota secured second in dramatic interpretation, while Leo Evans finished fifth.

The duo interpretation category featured strong performances from Spencer and Georgia Morrell, who placed fifth, and Eva Hegewald and Stevie Winer, who finished sixth. In program oral interpretation, Emma Johnson took first place, followed by Bekalyn Swett in second and Leo Evans in third.

MaKynzee Bagshaw won first place in impromptu speaking, with James Leffers finishing fifth. In public forum debate, the teams of Hegewald/Janota and Bagshaw/Johnson tied for first place, while Swett/English secured third. Emma Johnson won extemporaneous debate, and Sydney Bowen placed fifth in original spoken word poetry.

“This team has worked incredibly hard, and their success at this tournament is a testament to their dedication and skill,” Jericho Morrell, the team’s coach, said. “We are proud of each competitor and excited to see what they accomplish next.”