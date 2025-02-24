Green River Speech and Debate Team Wins Star Valley Tournament

Green River Speech and Debate Team Wins Star Valley Tournament

Photo from Green River High School Speech and Debate team's Facebook page.

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School Speech and Debate team claimed first place in the small schools division at the Star Valley Tournament, showcasing their talent and hard work against tough competition from across the region.

Leading the team’s success were several top finishers, including Savery English, who secured first place in Oratory; Lillynee Janota, who took first in Drama; Tyler Davis, who won first in Impromptu; and Silas Chetterbock, who dominated in Lincoln-Douglas (LD) Debate with a first-place finish.

Additional top results included:

Humor

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • 3rd: Spencer Morrell
  • 5th: Aelia Mecham

Oratory

  • 1st: Savery English
  • 4th: Sydney Bowen
  • 5th: Shyann Halter
  • 6th: Madison Korkow

Extemporaneous Speaking

  • 2nd: James Leffers
  • 4th: Emma Johnson
  • 5th: Silas Chetterbock
  • 7th: Mark Hildenbrand

Informative Speaking

  • 2nd: Georgia Morrell
  • 4th: Madison Korkow
  • 5th: Olivia Wilkinson

Drama

  • 1st: Lillynee Janota
  • 3rd: Iliana Birmingham
  • 4th: Leo Evans

Duo Interpretation

  • 2nd: Spencer Morrell and Georgia Morrell

Program Oral Interpretation (POI)

  • 2nd: Sydney Bowen
  • 4th: Leo Evans
  • 5th: Iliana Birmingham

Impromptu

  • 1st: Tyler Davis
  • Tied for 2nd: Spencer Morrell, James Leffers, and Sydney Bowen

Lincoln-Douglas (LD) Debate

  • 1st: Silas Chetterbock

“Our students put in the time and effort to refine their skills, and it’s amazing to see their hard work pay off. We’re incredibly proud of their accomplishments,” Coach Jericho Morrell said while praising the team’s efforts.

Related Articles

Green River and Rock Springs Perform Strongly at Simplot Games

Green River and Rock Springs Perform Strongly at Simplot Games

Green River’s Gilmore and Gailey Earn All-State Honors, Lyman’s Buckner Recognized

Green River’s Gilmore and Gailey Earn All-State Honors, Lyman’s Buckner Recognized

Weather Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2025

Weather Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2025

Western Wyoming Claims 8th Straight Plains District Championship, Eyes Three-Peat at Nationals

Western Wyoming Claims 8th Straight Plains District Championship, Eyes Three-Peat at Nationals