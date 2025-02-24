Green River Speech and Debate Team Wins Star Valley Tournament

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School Speech and Debate team claimed first place in the small schools division at the Star Valley Tournament, showcasing their talent and hard work against tough competition from across the region.
Leading the team’s success were several top finishers, including Savery English, who secured first place in Oratory; Lillynee Janota, who took first in Drama; Tyler Davis, who won first in Impromptu; and Silas Chetterbock, who dominated in Lincoln-Douglas (LD) Debate with a first-place finish.
Additional top results included:
Humor
- 3rd: Spencer Morrell
- 5th: Aelia Mecham
Oratory
- 1st: Savery English
- 4th: Sydney Bowen
- 5th: Shyann Halter
- 6th: Madison Korkow
Extemporaneous Speaking
- 2nd: James Leffers
- 4th: Emma Johnson
- 5th: Silas Chetterbock
- 7th: Mark Hildenbrand
Informative Speaking
- 2nd: Georgia Morrell
- 4th: Madison Korkow
- 5th: Olivia Wilkinson
Drama
- 1st: Lillynee Janota
- 3rd: Iliana Birmingham
- 4th: Leo Evans
Duo Interpretation
- 2nd: Spencer Morrell and Georgia Morrell
Program Oral Interpretation (POI)
- 2nd: Sydney Bowen
- 4th: Leo Evans
- 5th: Iliana Birmingham
Impromptu
- 1st: Tyler Davis
- Tied for 2nd: Spencer Morrell, James Leffers, and Sydney Bowen
Lincoln-Douglas (LD) Debate
- 1st: Silas Chetterbock
“Our students put in the time and effort to refine their skills, and it’s amazing to see their hard work pay off. We’re incredibly proud of their accomplishments,” Coach Jericho Morrell said while praising the team’s efforts.