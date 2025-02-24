Green River Speech and Debate Team Wins Star Valley Tournament

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School Speech and Debate team claimed first place in the small schools division at the Star Valley Tournament, showcasing their talent and hard work against tough competition from across the region.

Leading the team’s success were several top finishers, including Savery English, who secured first place in Oratory; Lillynee Janota, who took first in Drama; Tyler Davis, who won first in Impromptu; and Silas Chetterbock, who dominated in Lincoln-Douglas (LD) Debate with a first-place finish.

Additional top results included:

Humor

3rd: Spencer Morrell

5th: Aelia Mecham

Oratory

1st: Savery English

4th: Sydney Bowen

5th: Shyann Halter

6th: Madison Korkow

Extemporaneous Speaking

2nd: James Leffers

4th: Emma Johnson

5th: Silas Chetterbock

7th: Mark Hildenbrand

Informative Speaking

2nd: Georgia Morrell

4th: Madison Korkow

5th: Olivia Wilkinson

Drama

1st: Lillynee Janota

3rd: Iliana Birmingham

4th: Leo Evans

Duo Interpretation

2nd: Spencer Morrell and Georgia Morrell

Program Oral Interpretation (POI)

2nd: Sydney Bowen

4th: Leo Evans

5th: Iliana Birmingham

Impromptu

1st: Tyler Davis

Tied for 2nd: Spencer Morrell, James Leffers, and Sydney Bowen

Lincoln-Douglas (LD) Debate

1st: Silas Chetterbock

“Our students put in the time and effort to refine their skills, and it’s amazing to see their hard work pay off. We’re incredibly proud of their accomplishments,” Coach Jericho Morrell said while praising the team’s efforts.