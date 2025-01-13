Green River Split in Competitive Battles at James Johnson Winter Showcase

CHEYENNE — The Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves tested their skills this weekend at the 2025 James Johnson Winter Showcase, facing competitive teams from Eastern Wyoming. The Wolves and Lady Wolves each showed flashes of brilliance, highlighted by key victories and standout individual performances.
Girls Recap
Thursday: Green River 41, Southeast 24
The Lady Wolves opened the tournament with a commanding 41-24 win over 1A top-ranked Southeast. Nicole Wilson led the charge with 17 points, including three three-pointers. Isa Vasco added 12 points to round out a strong team performance.
Friday: Cheyenne Central 50, Green River 32
Facing the third-ranked Cheyenne Central Lady Indians, Green River fell 50-32. Vasco led the Lady Wolves with 15 points, going an impressive 9-for-11 at the free-throw line. Central’s Karson Tempel topped all scorers with 17 points, powering the Lady Indians to victory.
Saturday: Green River 51, Thunder Basin 48
The Lady Wolves capped their weekend with a thrilling 51-48 win over Thunder Basin. Vasco had a standout performance, scoring 27 points, including 11 field goals and 5-of-6 free throws. Wilson added 11 points to help secure the victory.
Boys Recap
Thursday: Green River 56, Southeast 41
The Wolves began their tournament with a solid 56-41 win over 1A Southeast. Dax Taylor led the team with 13 points, shooting 3-for-4 from the free-throw line. Hunter Lake added 12 points, all from beyond the arc.
Friday: Cheyenne Central 57, Green River 37
Green River faced a tough challenge against the fifth-ranked Cheyenne Central Plainsmen, falling 57-37. Lake led all scorers with 15 points, including three three-pointers. Taylor contributed 10 points, continuing his consistent play.
Saturday: Thunder Basin 87, Green River 56
The Wolves concluded their weekend with a tough 87-56 loss to Thunder Basin. Adam Robertson delivered a season-best performance, scoring 18 points, including 15 in the second half and four three-pointers. Taylor added 15 points, making it three consecutive games in double figures. Gibson Williams led the Bolts with 28 points.
Key Performances
- Isa Vasco’s Scoring Surge: Vasco had a breakout weekend, scoring 54 points across three games, highlighted by her 27-point effort against Thunder Basin.
- Dax Taylor’s Consistency: Taylor recorded double-digit points in all three games, showcasing his reliability as a scorer for the Wolves.
- Adam Robertson’s Breakout: Robertson’s 18-point performance against Thunder Basin, well above his season average of 3.2, was a bright spot in the Wolves’ final game.