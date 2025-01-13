Green River Split in Competitive Battles at James Johnson Winter Showcase

CHEYENNE — The Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves tested their skills this weekend at the 2025 James Johnson Winter Showcase, facing competitive teams from Eastern Wyoming. The Wolves and Lady Wolves each showed flashes of brilliance, highlighted by key victories and standout individual performances.

Girls Recap

Thursday: Green River 41, Southeast 24

The Lady Wolves opened the tournament with a commanding 41-24 win over 1A top-ranked Southeast. Nicole Wilson led the charge with 17 points, including three three-pointers. Isa Vasco added 12 points to round out a strong team performance.

Friday: Cheyenne Central 50, Green River 32

Facing the third-ranked Cheyenne Central Lady Indians, Green River fell 50-32. Vasco led the Lady Wolves with 15 points, going an impressive 9-for-11 at the free-throw line. Central’s Karson Tempel topped all scorers with 17 points, powering the Lady Indians to victory.

Saturday: Green River 51, Thunder Basin 48

The Lady Wolves capped their weekend with a thrilling 51-48 win over Thunder Basin. Vasco had a standout performance, scoring 27 points, including 11 field goals and 5-of-6 free throws. Wilson added 11 points to help secure the victory.

Boys Recap

Thursday: Green River 56, Southeast 41

The Wolves began their tournament with a solid 56-41 win over 1A Southeast. Dax Taylor led the team with 13 points, shooting 3-for-4 from the free-throw line. Hunter Lake added 12 points, all from beyond the arc.

Friday: Cheyenne Central 57, Green River 37

Green River faced a tough challenge against the fifth-ranked Cheyenne Central Plainsmen, falling 57-37. Lake led all scorers with 15 points, including three three-pointers. Taylor contributed 10 points, continuing his consistent play.

Saturday: Thunder Basin 87, Green River 56

The Wolves concluded their weekend with a tough 87-56 loss to Thunder Basin. Adam Robertson delivered a season-best performance, scoring 18 points, including 15 in the second half and four three-pointers. Taylor added 15 points, making it three consecutive games in double figures. Gibson Williams led the Bolts with 28 points.

Key Performances